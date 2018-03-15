Afonydd Cymru shows what Wales' river pollution looks like
Afonydd Cymru claims pollution from the expanding dairy, beef and poultry industry is predominately to blame for increasing problems in rivers in Wales.
The body, which represents river trusts, has issued images showing some of the incidents.
The Welsh Government said it recognised the detrimental impact agricultural pollution was having and had outlined its intention to work with stakeholders on regulatory measures, voluntary initiatives and investment.
