Digital lessons for elderly 'fabulous'

Primary school children have been giving lessons in selfie-taking, using apps and searching the internet to residents at a care home.

Pupils aged between nine and 11 from Ysgol Coed y Gof visited Plas Bryn Care Home in Cardiff.

Maggie, nine, said: "It's really fun to teach people to use technology instead of people helping you."

Doreen Kinsey, who is in her early 80s, said: "I love it and we all love it. We enjoy seeing them, it takes us back."