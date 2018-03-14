Award for village film club's horror
A group of girls from a village in Snowdonia have picked up an award for a horror film they made during the school holidays.

Dyffryn Nantlle Film Club wrote, directed and acted in Swyn, which won the best live-action category for under-12s at the Into Film awards in London.

