Driver's 'regret' over bathroom car crash

Driver's regret at crashing car into family's bathroom
A driver has spoken of his regret and worry at crashing his car into the first floor of a house in Gwynedd.
Geoff Ludden's car ended up in the bathroom of the house, just moments after 21-year-old mother Abbey Claybrook left the room, in September last year.
Ludden, 69, was banned from driving for three months after he admitted careless driving at Mold Magistrates' Court.
15 Mar 2018
