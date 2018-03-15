Driver's 'regret' over bathroom car crash

Video

A driver has spoken of his regret and worry at crashing his car into the first floor of a house in Gwynedd.

Geoff Ludden's car ended up in the bathroom of the house, just moments after 21-year-old mother Abbey Claybrook left the room, in September last year.

Ludden, 69, was banned from driving for three months after he admitted careless driving at Mold Magistrates' Court.