Scarlet fever: One mum's experience

Video

Nurseries and schools across Wales have been warned of an increase in reported cases of scarlet fever.

Public Health Wales said it had received 476 notifications of the infectious disease in the first eight weeks of 2018, compared to 295 in the same period last year.

Symptoms include a high temperature, pink-red rash, white or red patches on the tongue and sickness.

Emma Rees, from Ogmore-by-Sea, Vale of Glamorgan, said her four-year-old Florence was diagnosed with the infection in February.