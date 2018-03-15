Video

More than 250 trainee engineers are to be hired across Wales to expand broadband and upgrade network speeds.

It is part of the largest recruitment drive ever undertaken by Openreach, which is part of the BT Group.

Small businesses welcomed the move but say it is "essential" super-fast broadband is available all over Wales.

Josh Miles, policy manager with the Federation of Small Business Wales, said not-spots were a particular problem in rural areas.