Getting creative through singing

A choir for people with dementia and their families have been working with the BBC National Chorus of Wales as part of the Get Creative Festival.

Forget-Me-Not Chorus, from Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan, has rehearsed for eight weeks and were also joined in their last session by rugby legends JPR Williams and JJ Williams.

It was organised by the Arts Council of Wales and the National Chorus.

Get Creative sees people take part in taster sessions at events across Wales.