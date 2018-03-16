Mumbles 'best place to live' in Wales

Media player
Mumbles is 'Wales' best place to live' in Sunday Times list
The best place to live in Wales is Mumbles in Swansea, according to a list compiled by The Sunday Times
It replaces Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan, which topped the poll last year but does not make the 2018 list at all.
Abergavenny and Monmouth in Monmothshire, Abersoch in Gwynedd and Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan have kept their places on the list.
16 Mar 2018
These are external links and will open in a new window