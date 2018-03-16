Mumbles 'best place to live' in Wales
Mumbles is 'Wales' best place to live' in Sunday Times list

The best place to live in Wales is Mumbles in Swansea, according to a list compiled by The Sunday Times

It replaces Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan, which topped the poll last year but does not make the 2018 list at all.

Abergavenny and Monmouth in Monmothshire, Abersoch in Gwynedd and Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan have kept their places on the list.

