Graffiti 'not from within community'
Nazi graffiti found in Cardiff could be tied to an anti-racism march taking place in the city on Saturday, a councillor has said.

Ash Lister, Labour councillor for the Grangetown area, said the the far-right symbols were likely to have been painted by people coming into the ward ahead of the march.

South Wales Police is investigating the incident.

  • 16 Mar 2018
