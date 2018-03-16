Graffiti 'not from within community'

Media player
Cardiff Nazi graffiti 'not from within Grangetown community'
Nazi graffiti found in Cardiff could be tied to an anti-racism march taking place in the city on Saturday, a councillor has said.
Ash Lister, Labour councillor for the Grangetown area, said the the far-right symbols were likely to have been painted by people coming into the ward ahead of the march.
South Wales Police is investigating the incident.
16 Mar 2018
