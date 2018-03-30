Public asked what are 'sugar babies'?
Cardiff people asked 'what are sugar babies?'

More than 200 students in Wales are selling their companionship to cover university costs, a dating app that connects them with benefactors has said.

Seeking Arrangement connects so-called "sugar babies" with "sugar daddies".

But what do people think of it?

