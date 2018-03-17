Snow puts spring on hold again in Wales
Wales is set to feel another chilly blast from the east, bringing snow, ice and gale force winds.

Forecasters have issued a series of weather warnings for Saturday and Sunday.

Yellow "be aware" alerts are in place for snow in parts of north-east Wales through Saturday, with a warning winds could hit up to 70mph in some places across Anglesey, Gwynedd, Conwy, Ceredigion and Powys.

A further amber "be prepared" warning for snow covers most of south east Wales on Sunday - with the risk of up to 25cm (10in) of snow on higher ground.

A second yellow warning for snow also covers other parts of south and mid Wales, and pushes into north-east counties.

