How will snow and ice warning affect you?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Snow, ice and wind weather warnings issued for Wales

Snow, ice and strong winds are forecast for parts of Wales this weekend a temperatures drop due to bitterly cold winds from Siberia.

The Met Office has issued three weather warnings, with an amber warning for south east Wales advising travel disruption is likely on Sunday.

Here is BBC Wales weather presenter Sue Charles with more information on how it could affect you.

  • 16 Mar 2018
Go to next video: Five handy winter driving tips