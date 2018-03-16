How will snow and ice warning affect you?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Snow, ice and wind weather warnings issued for Wales
Snow, ice and strong winds are forecast for parts of Wales this weekend a temperatures drop due to bitterly cold winds from Siberia.
The Met Office has issued three weather warnings, with an amber warning for south east Wales advising travel disruption is likely on Sunday.
Here is BBC Wales weather presenter Sue Charles with more information on how it could affect you.
-
16 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window