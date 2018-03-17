New homes needed to save meerkats

Video

A pet shop owner is facing a race against time to find a home for a family of meerkats or face having to put them down.

JFM Exotic on Cowbridge Road, Cardiff, is closing after a new landlord bought the building.

Owner Nicki Clarke is trying to find new homes for snakes, lizards and chameleons before the shop shuts.

But she said trying to find a new home for two packs of meerkats had been the most difficult, with a monkey sanctuary agreeing to take one of the packs.

"If I couldn't find homes for them then we would have to look at euthanasia, which I don't even want to consider," she said.