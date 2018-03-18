Your pictures: Wales blanketed in snow
Wales blanketed in snow again

Snow is falling across most of Wales as the second storm in two weeks hits.

Up to 10cm (4in) of snow is expected in many areas, but high ground could see 15-25cm (6-10in).

Here are some of the best pictures taken around Wales.

