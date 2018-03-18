What do Canadians think of Welsh snow?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Two Canadians compare their experiences of snow to Wales
Snow is falling across most of Wales as the second storm in two weeks hits.
Up to 10cm (4in) of snow is expected in many areas, but high ground could see 15-25cm (6-10in).
Two Canadians who were visiting Caerphilly were asked to compare their experiences with wintry weather in Wales to their home.
-
18 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-43449751/two-canadians-compare-their-experiences-of-snow-to-walesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window