Wales weather forecast for Sunday
Snow has fallen across most of Wales, causing events to be cancelled and some travel disruption.
Up to 10cm (4in) of snow was expected in many areas, but high ground could see 15-25cm (6-10in).
An amber "be prepared" warning which the Met Office issued for south-east and mid Wales has now been downgraded to a yellow "be aware" of snow and ice.
Here is the latest forecast.
18 Mar 2018
