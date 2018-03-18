Wales weather forecast for Sunday

Video

Snow has fallen across most of Wales, causing events to be cancelled and some travel disruption.

Up to 10cm (4in) of snow was expected in many areas, but high ground could see 15-25cm (6-10in).

An amber "be prepared" warning which the Met Office issued for south-east and mid Wales has now been downgraded to a yellow "be aware" of snow and ice.

