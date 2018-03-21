Flintshire's new link to the A55 at Northop
Proposals for a new dual carriageway in Flintshire threatens Leadbrook Wood near Northop, an ancient woodland believed to have been in place since Roman times.
The road, predicted to cost £280m, is designed to tackle congestion around the notorious Queensferry A494 bottleneck, and will be built through 138 acres of farmland.
The Welsh Government promises mitigation measures and new tree-planting to account for the loss of wooded areas.
Here is a computer-generated video from Welsh Government showing how the red route will look.
