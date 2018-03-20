Tributes paid to toddler found in river
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tributes paid to girl found in a car in the River Teifi

Parents, neighbours and politicians have paid tribute to Kiara Moore, two, who died after a car entered the River Teifi in Cardigan.

The girl was recovered from a Mini Cooper which had become submerged in the river yesterday, but died despite being flown to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales.

She has been described as a "happy little girl".

Dyfed-Powys Police are investigating the incident.

  • 20 Mar 2018