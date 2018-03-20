Air ambulance at RAF Valley crash site

Media player
Air ambulance at RAF Valley Red Arrows jet crash site
An aircraft used by the Red Arrows display team has crashed at RAF Valley on Anglesey.
The Ministry of Defence confirmed it was a Hawk aircraft and said an air ambulance was sent to the scene at about 13:30 GMT on Tuesday.
It is understood two people were on board the aircraft and eyewitnesses said they saw them ejecting from the jet.
RAF Valley is a base used to train UK fighter pilots and aircrew.
