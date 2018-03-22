Video

How can a major trauma centre help patients with serious injuries get the best chance of recovery?

Since 2012, north Wales casualties with the most critical injuries have been taken to the University Hospital of North Midlands in Stoke-on-Trent.

Around 17% of all its patients come from across the border.

One patient who is ready to be discharged is haulage contractor Gareth Jones from Llanbrynmair in Powys.

He was airlifted a week ago to Stoke, 85 miles (137km) away with a serious leg injury and needed a seven-and-a-half hour operation

He was hooking up a trailer to a lorry when it started moving and he got run over trying to stop it.

"Without the staff here I wouldn't be home today," he said.

It comes as NHS bosses said the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff should become the first designated major trauma centre in the country.