Major trauma centres - a quick guide

Video

The University Hospital of Wales should become the first designated major trauma centre in the country, NHS bosses have recommended.

Wales' biggest hospital in Cardiff beat off competition from Morriston in Swansea to provide round-the-clock care for the most serious casualties.

Senior health bosses have agreed with an independent panel's findings.

Expertise in dealing with head injuries and badly hurt children was the clinching argument for Cardiff.

It will be at the heart of a trauma network covering south and west Wales and south Powys. North Wales is already covered from the north Staffordshire's major trauma centre (MTC).

Here is a quick video guide to how they work.