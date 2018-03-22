'Snow-nado' swirls around field

Video

A so-called "snow-nado" was captured swirling around a field in Llandyfan, near Ammanford, Carmarthenshire.

It is a fairly rare phenomenon that occurs when surface winds generate a vortex over snow cover, resulting in a whirling column of snow particles being raised from the ground.

The footage was captured on Sunday after snow had hit the area.

Part of the reason they are uncommon is because there are rarely large volumes of snow in the UK. More commonly seen is a so-called "dust devil", where a similar spectacle is created from dust particles in the summer.