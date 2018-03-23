'Jaw dropping' mess blights beauty spot

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fly-tipping at Merthyr Tydfil beauty spot sparks anger
This is the trail of devastation left just off a mountainside road between Merthyr Tydfil and Cwm Bargoed.
Among the debris includes discarded sofas, torn mattresses and even a smashed toilet.
Merthyr Tydfil council said it has dealt with more than 2,000 incidents like this since April 2017.
Councillor Andrew Barry described the dumped waste as "jaw dropping" and "heart breaking".
-
23 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window