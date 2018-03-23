'Jaw dropping' mess blights beauty spot

Video

This is the trail of devastation left just off a mountainside road between Merthyr Tydfil and Cwm Bargoed.

Among the debris includes discarded sofas, torn mattresses and even a smashed toilet.

Merthyr Tydfil council said it has dealt with more than 2,000 incidents like this since April 2017.

Councillor Andrew Barry described the dumped waste as "jaw dropping" and "heart breaking".