Hay Festival reveals 2018 line-up
Hay Festival 2018 speakers include Chelsea Clinton

Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of former US President Bill Clinton, and actress Rose McGowan are among the speakers at this year's Hay Festival.

The 31st festival runs from 24 May to 3 June in Hay-on-Wye, Powys.

Here are just a few of the high-profile names who will be there.

  • 26 Mar 2018
