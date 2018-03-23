Red Arrows pay tribute to crash victim

Video

An engineer killed in a Red Arrows crash at RAF Valley was a "friend to so many", his squadron leader has said.

Cpl Jonathan Bayliss, 41, died after the Hawk aircraft, which is used by the aerobatic display team, crashed at RAF Valley on Anglesey at about 13:30 GMT on Tuesday.

An investigation into the cause of the crash, which also injured a pilot, has been launched.

Red Arrows Squadron Leader Martin Pert filmed a video tribute to Cpl Bayliss.