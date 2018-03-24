Street theatre takes aim at drug crime

North Wales Police hopes street theatre will help drug crime fight
Police in Wrexham have used a new tactic in their fight against drugs - street theatre.
County Lines, named after the method used by criminals to move drugs and cash, was performed on Saturday in Queens Square.
The scenes were scripted using real incidents of exploitation by criminals.
Assistant Chief Constable Alan Barr said: "This event shows how to spot the signs that someone you know is at risk of being criminally exploited."
