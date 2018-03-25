'Better services mean higher taxes'

Video

The Church in Wales may have to argue that better public services require people to pay "a bit more tax", the Archbishop of Wales has said.

The Most Rev John Davies warned there were "dwindling services" and a "disintegration of communities".

He said the church could "give a voice" to "those who feel their lives are somehow being diminished by one sort of cut or squeeze after another".

Mr Davies was speaking to the BBC's Sunday Politics Wales programme.