Bride and groom's owl plans are a hoot

Bride and groom's plans are a hoot
A bride and groom's bid to surprise guests by having a owl deliver their wedding rings did not go quite to plan.

The bird was spooked by one of the seated best men pointing at it - and dived towards the individual.

He ended up on the floor and the ceremony to celebrate Wrexham couple Jeni and Mark Wood's marriage erupted in laughter.

It was all caught on camera by a wedding guest.

  • 27 Mar 2018
