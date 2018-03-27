Video

More than 60,500 households are on social housing waiting lists in Wales, according to the latest figures.

Shelter Cymru describes it as a "housing crisis" and wants more investment in affordable homes.

Community Housing Cymru says housing associations aspire to build 75,000 homes in the next 20 years.

The Welsh Government said it was a "fundamental priority" and it was committed to building 20,000 new affordable homes by 2021.

Gareth James has been waiting since August for a bungalow to be ready in Merthyr Tydfil so his father Maxwell, 68, can move from a nursing home.

The current home in Ynyswen, Rhondda Cynon Taf is a council property but is not suitable for Maxwell, who is in a wheelchair after his leg was amputated following an infection.

Gareth told BBC Wales social affairs correspondent India Pollock that his parents were separated until the new property was ready.