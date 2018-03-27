Video

A man who repeatedly stabbed his former partner with a kitchen knife has been jailed for 31 years for her murder.

Mother-of-two Laura Stuart, 33, died after being attacked as she walked home from a night out in Denbigh, Denbighshire, last August.

Jason Cooper, 28, of Denbigh, was jailed at Mold Crown Court on Tuesday after being found guilty following a trial.

Senior investigating officer Det Chief Insp Neil Harrison, speaking outside court, paid tribute to Ms Stuart's family.