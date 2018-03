Welsh 'sugar baby' tells her story

Video

Cardiff University student Hannah, 20 met with "sugar daddies" in her first and second year at university.

She said she could earn up to £750 a night as a "sugar baby".

Hannah said she knew there were always potential dangers when meeting men she did not know, and one particular experience made her reconsider her "sugar baby" lifestyle.

She met these men through dating app Seeking Arrangement which promises to bring together "sugar daddies" (older men) with "sugar babies" (younger people) for things such as meals, shopping trips and a monthly allowance.