Foster parents from Swansea explain how their daughter used to come home from school each day to find different children in the house.

Wendy and Steve Taylor have fostered more than 1,000 children since 1984, often taking in troubled boys who had brushes with the law.

They said the "turnover was quite quick" as Mrs Taylor would often take three boys to court in the morning and return with three others coming out on remand.

The pair speak out following calls to make care leavers exempt from paying council tax.