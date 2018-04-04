Welshman recalls 'I have a dream' speech

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Remembering Martin Luther King, 50 years after his death
It is 50 years since civil rights activist Martin Luther King was assassinated.
He is probably best remembered for his historic "I have a dream" speech.
Among the estimated 250,000 people in Washington DC that day was Martin Price from Cwmbran, Torfaen.
Here, he recalls what it was like to witness such an event.
-
04 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-43635463/remembering-martin-luther-king-50-years-after-his-deathRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window