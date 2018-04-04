US woman visits Wales to discover roots
US woman sells home to search Blaenavon for family roots

A US woman has made the trip to south Wales to learn about her family history.

Christine Roberts from Pennsylvania retired early from work, sold her home and bought a campervan to visit places connected with her ancestors.

She is currently in Blaenavon where, during a visit to St Peter's Church, she found information about her ancestors, Lewis Waters and Mary Brinn.

  • 04 Apr 2018