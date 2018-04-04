Media player
Video
US woman sells home to search Blaenavon for family roots
A US woman has made the trip to south Wales to learn about her family history.
Christine Roberts from Pennsylvania retired early from work, sold her home and bought a campervan to visit places connected with her ancestors.
She is currently in Blaenavon where, during a visit to St Peter's Church, she found information about her ancestors, Lewis Waters and Mary Brinn.
04 Apr 2018
