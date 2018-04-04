Media player
Clogged Montgomery Canal clean-up under way
A £320,000 grant has been given to a project clearing a stretch of canal clogged with dead and fallen trees.
The Canal & River Trust has begun restoring just over a mile of the Montgomery Canal near Welshpool, Powys.
At the moment, it is "unnavigable" and the project aims to clear the water so boats can use the canal.
04 Apr 2018
