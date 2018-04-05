People 'crying' over school uniform cost

Video

A decision to cut a £700,000 grant which helps thousands of poorer families buy school uniforms in Wales has been criticised.

The Welsh Government's school uniform grant, available to Year 7 students eligible for free school meals, helped 5,500 learners last year.

But it has been scrapped, as the cost of uniforms had "reduced".

Natasha Hayes, who volunteers at a community clothes bank in Cardiff, said people come in for donated school uniforms "on a daily basis".