'They don't always want to eat healthy'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mums on the battle to get children to eat healthy
More than a quarter of children in north Wales are overweight or obese when they start primary school, a health board has warned.
Betsi Cadwaladr health board has drawn up a three-year-plan, including helping pregnant women to manage their weight.
Mothers said that while they tried to limit processed food it was hard as children did not always want to eat healthy food.
-
05 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window