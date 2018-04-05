Police at scene after two bodies found
Dyfed-Powys Police investigate bodies found in New Quay

Police are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman who were found dead near a coastal path after being reported missing on Wednesday.

The bodies were found on Thursday after police and the coastguard were alerted to their disappearance at about 15:00 BST.

The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained.

