'It's the least the food industry can do'

Money from a new sugary drinks tax should go to the Welsh NHS to help it tackle ill-health linked to sugar, a diabetes charity has said.

The new UK-wide tax requires soft drinks firms to pay a levy on drinks with a high sugar content.

First Minister Carwyn Jones has suggested some of the extra £47m expected to come back to the Welsh Government over the next two years could be used to tackle childhood obesity.

Diabetes UK Cymru's Dai Williams said it was "the least the food industry could do" after "causing all sorts of problems" for the NHS to deal with.