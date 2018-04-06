Village 'heartbroken' by deaths
Villagers have been left "heartbroken" by the deaths of two people who were found near a coastal path.

Ceredigion councillor Dan Potter said the village of New Quay was "in sadness" after the discovery of the bodies on Wednesday.

The pair have been named locally as Mandy Mousley and Jacob Davies.

