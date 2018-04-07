Plan to use whelk shells in cosmetics
Swansea university plan to use whelk shells in face wash

Scientists at Swansea University are working on a plan to use waste seashells in face washes.

A team has been testing whelk shells which are a by-product at a Ceredigion food company.

It is hoped further testing will show they can be used in cosmetic products.

