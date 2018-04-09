Media player
Secret film uncovers examples of labour exploitation
An undercover investigation by BBC Wales Investigates has shown the extent and scale of labour exploitation and modern day slavery in the UK.
Secretly filmed on busy streets we uncover several examples of labour exploitation "in plain sight" - with car wash and construction workers being offered well below the legal minimum wage.
This video is part of a programme - People for Sale - which can be viewed on the BBC iPlayer.
09 Apr 2018
