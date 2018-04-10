Bodycam footage captures PC knife attack

Video

Warning: video contains extreme violence

A man having a "psychotic episode" who tried to stab a police officer with two kitchen knives has been jailed.

Tony Buttigieg was sentenced to four years for attacking PC Rhydian Jones at his flat in Newport.

Swansea Crown Court heard the Gwent Police officer "genuinely feared for his life".

The 37-year-old admitted attempted grievous bodily harm for attacking PC Jones after he had been Tasered.

