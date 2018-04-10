Video

Iceland's recipe for the humble mince pie has been changed as the supermarket chain pledges to remove palm oil from its products by the end of 2018.

The Deeside-based chain - the first major UK supermarket to ban palm oil - said it was used in more than half of its products, from biscuits to soap.

It said growing demand for the oil was devastating tropical rainforests across southeast Asia.

One of its chefs, Neil Nugent, explains how they have made the changes.