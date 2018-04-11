Manhunt for 1991 art teacher murderer

Video

Police are hunting for a killer who bound and gagged a retired art teacher in his own home.

Christopher Paul, 45, of Caerphilly, was jailed for murdering Aneurin Caradog Williams, 63, in September 1991.

He was released on licence from Parc Prison, Bridgend, on 21 June 2016.

Gwent Police said he had breached his licence conditions and had been recalled to prison.