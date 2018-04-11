WWI shipwreck search gets cash boost

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bangor University nets £400,000 for WWI shipwreck project
A lottery grant of more £400,000 will be used to search for sunken warships around the Welsh coast.
It will be run by the Royal Commission in partnership with Bangor University and the Nautical Archaeology Society.
Richard Bellamy, head of the Heritage Lottery Fund, said: "It will look at a part of Wales' history that lots of people might not know about."
-
11 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-43728189/bangor-university-nets-400000-for-wwi-shipwreck-projectRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window