Lamb giant's new focus on venison
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Rhug Estate puts new focus on venison due to Brexit

The Rhug Estate near Corwen in Denbighshire is one of the UK's biggest producers of organic lamb.

Its owner has vowed to focus on producing venison because of fears about the future of lamb exports after Brexit.

Lord Newborough has said he was "deeply concerned" markets may soon be more difficult to access.

  • 12 Apr 2018
Go to next video: Venison boom 'limited by farm growth'