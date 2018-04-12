Media player
Rhug Estate puts new focus on venison due to Brexit
The Rhug Estate near Corwen in Denbighshire is one of the UK's biggest producers of organic lamb.
Its owner has vowed to focus on producing venison because of fears about the future of lamb exports after Brexit.
Lord Newborough has said he was "deeply concerned" markets may soon be more difficult to access.
12 Apr 2018
