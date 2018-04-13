Video

A public footpath running through a naturist campsite could be rerouted.

The path cuts through Dolcoed camping site in Maesycrugiau but could be moved to skirt the edge of the property.

Llanllwni Community Council wants it moved "to "reduce the possibility of the public coming into contact with, or sight of, the users of the campsite" but many people in the village said they had no issue with the naturists.

