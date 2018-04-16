Goat invasion 'stopping children playing'

Video

An invasion of goats at a school in Conwy is stopping children from having fun and enjoying their lunch because of fears over ticks.

Lily Beresford, a student at Ysgol San Sior in Llandudno, said the field on the school grounds is out of bounds to pupils because of the chance ticks may be present in goat droppings.

She also said students cannot eat their lunch outside any more because of the chance of contamination with the arachnids - whose bites can give people Lyme Disease.