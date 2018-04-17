Video

Two possible routes for a new road in the Vale of Glamorgan serving Cardiff Airport have been unveiled.

The road would also link the M4 and A48, by-passing the village of Pendoylan to the west or east.

The eastern route would be more expensive at £81m as it would have to have to avoid a floodplain. A western by-pass would cost an estimated £58.6m.

Council leaders said it would make "a real difference to the lives of those living in this part of the Vale".

But these villagers in nearby Peterston-super-Ely are worried about the impact.